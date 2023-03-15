AD
Mike FM Music News

Justin Timberlake shares never-before-seen video to celebrate 10th anniversary of ‘The 20/20 Experience’

todayMarch 15, 2023

Legacy Recordings

Hard to believe it’s officially been 10 years since Justin Timberlake released The 20/20 Experience, and the singer is encouraging fans to celebrate the anniversary.

Sharing an unreleased behind-the-scenes look into making the music video for “Suit & Tie,” Justin wrote on Instagram, “Wow. 10 years ago I released The 20/20 Experience. Found this clip this past week, which we never put out — and I can honestly say, looking back… I’m still blown away by the ‘experience.'”

After saluting his team, the singer noted, “Still very proud of this one even a decade later. Play 20/20 loud today!”

The never-before-seen clip includes Justin saying he thinks “Suit & Tie” is “the biggest video I’ve ever done.” He added, “We went for broke on this,” and expressed how he wants to look back at the video and still feel it’s the best one he’s ever done.

Another segment sees him gushing over being able to get Fight Club‘s David Fincher to direct the ambitious video.

“It’s indescribable how gifted he is,” Justin raved. “I think that we share this sort of tenacious, go until you drop and get everything you can attitude when it comes to working.” 

He also shared his thoughts on the sequence where he dances in water, saying his shoes got so soaked, they “felt like cinder blocks.” 

The 20/20 Experience was released March 15, 2013, as the follow-up to his 2010 work, 12″ Masters – The Essential Mixes. It earned him several nods at the 2014 Grammy Awards, where “Suit & Tie” won Best Music Video and “Pusher Love Girl” won Best R&B Song.

The album is currently RIAA-certified twice Platinum.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

