KCSO collaborates on $8 million drug seizures

AD

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office participated in a recent multi-agent operation based in Kerr County which resulted in the disruption of large narcotics shipments throughout the state. The operation included officers and assets from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety Analysts, DPS K9, DPS CID, North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit, 100th District Attorney’s Office, Carson County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Wharton Police Department, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the 32nd District Attorney’s Office.

Total contraband seized in this effort included 27.5 kilos of cocaine, 56 kilos of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilo of THC, 0.59 pounds of marijuana, all of which equated to a street value of approximately $8 million. Other items recovered during the operation included two illegal guns, three wanted fugitives and two undocumented immigrants.

Those individuals arrested include:

Emiliano Tomas Montano, 25, of The Colony, Texas, on two counts of Smuggling of Persons.

Derrick Lamont McDaniel, 24, of San Antonio, Texas, on Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

David Ezequiel Cortinas, 27, of San Antonio, Texas, on charges of an outstanding Bexar County warrant.

Robert Davon Sheffield, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Matthew Ramone Sheffield, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Juan Jose Lopez-Jamie, 24, on charges including Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1.

Jesus Alfredo Cabral-Recendez, 22, of Comfort, Texas, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1.

Alberto De Leon, Jr., 30, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1.

Alyssa Schneider, 33, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2.

Jesus Elijah Garcia Saldivar, of San Juan Bautista, California, Evading Arrest with Vehicle.

Aislynn Pamela Martin, of Tyler, Texas, for violation of probation on Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said, “Our office continues to prove that collaboration and professional skill deliver big results. Disrupting these dangerous international criminal organizations takes all hands working in concert.” Leitha added that the recent drug bust estimated at roughly $8 million is the largest seizure to date during his tenure as sheriff. “This operation took months of careful planning and coordination. The effects of this operation will be felt throughout the entire state,” said Leitha.

AD