AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Keke Palmer to star in, produce comedy ‘The Backup’ with Kevin Hart

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Keke Palmer and Kevin Hart are teaming up on an upcoming rom-com in works at Universal Pictures titled, The Backup.

The Emmy-winning actress will star in the project and co-produce through her Big Boss production company and Hart’s Hartbeat banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, per the outlet, follows “a player, Ben, who decides he’s finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa — played by Palmer. Unfortunately, she reveals she’s engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man. This in turn sets in motion Ben going to the wedding in Maui with his boys to outshine her fiancé and win her back.”

Palmer last starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the 2022 Jordan Peele horror film Nope, which grossed over $171 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift-releases-four-‘previously-unreleased’-songs-ahead-of-eras-tour-kickoff
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift releases four ‘previously unreleased’ songs ahead of Eras Tour kickoff

TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift is kicking off her Eras era with four new songs, which she released at midnight on Friday. Of the four songs, three are rerecordings. Two of those three, are from The Hunger Games soundtrack, "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)" and "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)." The Civil Wars singers Joy Williams and John Paul White join the pop star on the latter track.  The third rerecording is "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version)" and comes from the […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%