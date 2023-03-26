AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson announces new album, ‘Chemistry,’ is coming “soon”

todayMarch 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson’s got new music on the way.

The singer and The Voice coach announced on Instagram Sunday that her new album, Chemistry, is coming “soon.”

“It’s officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for … well, close to three years now,” she said in a video message. “And I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry, and it’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing.”

She says the album encompasses “the arc of an entire relationship…the good, bad and the ugly.”

“Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you,” she explains. “So, that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was kind of the perfect title to describe the entire album, that is coming out soon.”

Kelly adds that new music from the album will be out “even sooner.”

Kelly’s last album of all-new material was 2017’s The Meaning of Life. She also released When Christmas Comes Around in 2021 and her Kellyoke EP in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

philadelphia-says-‘no-need-to-buy-water-at-this-time’-after-nearby-chemical-spill
insert_link

National News

Philadelphia says ‘no need to buy water at this time’ after nearby chemical spill

(PHILADELPHIA) -- A nearby chemical spill in Philadelphia has local residents on high alert, after officials initially recommended that residents use bottled water "out of an abundance of caution." The city of Philadelphia on Sunday said the tap water is safe until "at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday," because the water "currently available to customers was treated before the spill reached Philadelphia." "There is no need to buy water at this […]

todayMarch 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%