Kelly Clarkson reveals how she’s helping her children emotionally process her divorce

Kelly Clarkson didn’t mince words over how her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock affected her children.

Appearing on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the singer reflected on her “really rough couple of years,” and the journey she took to heal herself mentally and emotionally.

“Things get real crazy in a divorce,” she said, adding the circumstances can bring out “the worst versions of yourself” where “no one’s gonna win.” She since learned she “doesn’t have to attend” an argument, and looks at the “perspective and relevance” it has on her current life.

The benefit of that mentality, she says, is that it doesn’t just help her, it helps the other party learn to let go of their negative feelings.

Another journey Kelly is on is helping her children emotionally process the divorce. She and Blackstock share daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 6.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling up in bed, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?'” she explained. “A lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it.”

The singer, whose parents are divorced, understands her kids’ feelings. “I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.'”

Kelly added hearing her kids yearn for a repaired family “kills me,” but she is thankful they are comfortable being so open with her.

She also stressed the importance of communicating with her children, adding they’re not experiencing “small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”