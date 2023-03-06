AD
Rev Rock Report

Kelly Hansen on Foreigner’s final tour: “I’d rather go out at the top of our game”

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
Courtesy Live Nation

Foreigner is set to kick off their final tour this summer. While some may question whether it’s the right time for them to say goodbye to the road, the band’s current lead singer, Kelly Hansen, thinks the timing’s perfect.

“I’d rather go out at the top of our game than to be out there doing it less than it should be, as I’ve seen so many times over the years,” he tells ABC Audio. “Sometimes I’ll just see someone and I’ll just kinda go, ‘Why, why are they — is it too many divorces? Why are they still out there?’”

And the tour should certainly be a fun one for longtime fans, with Hansen noting, “I would like to be able to play some stuff that we really don’t get to play.” He says it will all depend on how long the show is, curfews and things like that. 

But Kelly hints that fans may see a special guest here and there. 

“All of the original Foreigner members are always welcome to join us and I know that will be taking place,” he says. “And who knows? Who knows in the musical world who might feel like it’s a good time to come and say hi with us onstage who might have been fans and never really told us. Who knows? But it should be good.” 

Foreigner’s farewell tour kicks off July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is currently set to wrap up September 3 in Holmdel, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

