    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Kenny Chesney to take fans down a nostalgic road with his I Go Back 2023 Tour

todayMarch 9, 2023

Background
Lisette M. Azar/CBS

Get ready to “go back” in time with Kenny Chesney on his upcoming I Go Back 2023 Tour.

With nearly 30 songs on the set list, Kenny is making sure longtime fans get to hear the nostalgic songs and massive hits that they grew up with. 

“All those songs that time-stamped people’s lives, I want to make sure those people and those songs don’t get lost,” Kenny shares with the press. “It’s why we named this the I Go Back 2023 Tour. To me, to be able to share this band that’s so white hot – even our rehearsals have inspired all of us almost like the shows – with the fans who were there when this was turning into something great, that makes me even more fired up to get out there.”

Set to kick off in Charlottesville, Virginia, on March 22, the multicity trek will hit Oklahoma City, Jacksonville, Greensboro and more, before wrapping up in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 22. Kenny’s fellow Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini will serve as the opening act.

For tour dates and to get tickets, visit Kenny’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

