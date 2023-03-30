AD
Rev Rock Report

KISS adds four new shows to their The End of the Road Tour

todayMarch 30, 2023

courtesy of Live Nation

KISS may have announced their final tour dates, but that doesn’t mean they are done adding shows.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added four new U.S. dates to their The End of the Road Tour. The new shows will take place in October, starting with Detroit on October 20. The other additions are Nashville on October 23, St. Louis on October 25 and Fort Worth, Texas, on October 27. 

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the KISS Army on April 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with a general sale happening April 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

As previously reported, KISS has already announced they will wrap the tour December 1 and 2 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which they say will be the band’s final shows ever. A complete list of KISS dates can be found at kissonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

