Rev Rock Report

Krist Novoselic & Peter Buck contribute to new Hector Tellez Jr. song, “Where’s My Phone”

todayMarch 16, 2023

Mono Mundo Recordings/Thirty Tigers

Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic and R.E.M.‘s Peter Buck﻿ guest on another new song from Cuban musician Hector Tellez Jr.

The track is called “Where’s My Phone” and is available now via digital outlets.

Novoselic and Buck previously played with Tellez on the song “Silver Blue Jellyfish.” The tracks were recorded during a session in Seattle produced by Barrett Martin, former drummer for Screaming Trees and the grunge supergroup Mad Season.

Tellez will release his debut album, ﻿The Great Unknown﻿, this summer.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

