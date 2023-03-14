AD
Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with first child

todayMarch 14, 2023

Background
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

With a shot of a baby’s onesie, on which was written “coming soon…” Lindsay Lohan announced to 12.4 million Instagram followers Tuesday that she’s expecting.

“We are blessed and excited!” the Mean Girls star wrote, speaking for herself and her financier husband Bader Shammos, who she tagged in the post, which also included praying hands emoji, a baby, and a baby bottle.

ABC Audio has also confirmed the good news through the 36-year-old’s publicist.

The couple were engaged in November of 2021, and she announced on social media they tied the knot in July. “I am stunned that this is my husband,” she said in a now-deleted post. “My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

Previous post

morgan-evans-announces-new-song,-“on-my-own-again”
Buck Country Music News

Morgan Evans announces new song, “On My Own Again”

ABC Morgan Evans is slated to release a new song, "On My Own Again," on Friday, March 17. Composed by Morgan with Zach Kale, Geoff Warburton and producer Chris DeStefano, the track is the follow-up to his 2022 viral single, "Over For You." Though not much is known about the song yet, a press release from Morgan's label home, Warner Music Nashville, teased a lyric: "If forever’s gonna end like that, I guess I’d better start the rest of my […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

