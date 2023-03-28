AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lionel Richie admits he no longer lasts “All Night Long”

todayMarch 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Gavin Bond

Lionel Richie’s classic “All Night Long (All Night)” celebrates its 40th anniversary this summer, but if Lionel wants to sing the truth he may have to change the lyrics. While appearing on The View Tuesday, Lionel admitted that at 73 years old, he can no longer relate to the sexy lyrics of his hit tune.

“Let me give you the first part that I have to really, really say to you. When I wrote ‘All Night Long,’ it was truly all night long,” he said. “Now my ‘all night long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes. But, don’t worry, we’ll talk about that later!”

Richie was on the show with his American Idol co-judges Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, who actually seemed impressed by Lionel’s admission. 

“Fifteen minutes, that’s long, bud,” Perry responded. “As long as it’s not four times a night, seven days a week.”

Lionel then talked about writing the song and shared he got stuck on it because he had “everything but the hook.” It didn’t come to him until he was visiting a friend named Lloyd in Jamaica. He explained, “I said, ‘Guys, I gotta go back to the studio, man. I got to go back, man, ’cause I gotta go work all night long, all night long.'”

Lionel says Lloyd’s friends would later tell him he got “ripped off” because Lionel didn’t share any money from the song with him. When Joy Behar suggested he rectify that, Lionel joked, “Alright, Lloyd, I’ll send you a check.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-michael-buble,-josh-groban,-lady-gaga,-elton-john-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Lady Gaga, Elton John and more

Michael Bublé helped make a young British fan's birthday extra special. He got London's O2 Arena, which fits 15,000 people, to sing to the fan, identified by the Evening Standard as Madeline. This started at the top of his concert; after the sing-along, he praised, "Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how to start a party!" Josh Groban celebrated the official opening of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which he stars in. He wrote, in part, […]

todayMarch 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%