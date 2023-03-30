AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lionel Richie reveals he wrote Kenny Rogers’ “Lady” in the bathroom

todayMarch 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Gavin Bond

Lionel Richie wrote Kenny Rogers‘ classic song “Lady,” and he just revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that he finished the tune in a very unlikely place — the bathroom.

“I’m working with Kenny Rogers — this is back in the day — and so Kenny calls and says, ‘I want you to write a song for me,'” Richie shared on the show. “And, of course, I wrote ‘Lady.'”

Richie explains that at Kenny’s request he also prepared a second song, “Goin’ Back to Alabama,” but midway through writing it, Rogers decided he wanted to record “Lady” first.

“Now, what he didn’t know was I only had written the first verse of ‘Lady,’” Richie revealed. “So, I said, ‘Excuse me for a minute. Let me, uh, go to the bathroom.’ I’m sitting in the stall writing the second verse to ‘Lady.'”

Barrymore couldn’t believe Richie was able to finish the classic tune in such a short period of time, but he noted, “You will do some amazing things when you’re scared to death.” He added, “The idea of telling Mr. Rogers, ‘I don’t have the second verse,’ was not going to happen in my lifetime.”

“Lady,” released in 1980, became a number one hit for Rogers, spending six weeks on top of the chart. As for “Goin’ Back to Alabama,” Rogers did eventually record it for his 1981 album, Share Your Love.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Local News

Texas Hell Week continues this weekend in Fredericksburg

Numerous cyclists will be on the roads and highways of Gillespie County for Texas Hell Week, a cycling event that gathers cyclists to enjoy the Texas Hill Country and spring weather. Motorists are reminded to be cautious and respectful of cyclists and prepare for some delays on certain roads. The designated route on Friday, March 31 begins at the Center Point-Waring-Welfare Loop, proceeding to Bankersmith-Hayden Ranch Loop. The final day of Texas Hell Week is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 […]

todayMarch 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%