Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs recalls how Miranda Lambert inspired him

todayMarch 22, 2023

ABC

Luke Combs is tipping his hat to Miranda Lambert this Women’s History Month. In a recent statement to the press, Luke says his “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” duet partner is an inspiration and an artist who’s shaped his artistry.

“I think it’s hard to say that Miranda Lambert hasn’t influenced my music a ton,” Luke reflects. “You know, right around the time that I started playing guitar, you know, she was coming into prominence in this genre and was putting out really great, really impactful songs she was writing.”

“And so, you know, anybody that writes their own stuff and sings great and performs great is someone that’s truly inspiring to me,” he adds.

Luke and Miranda’s “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” is featured in his 2022 album, Growin’ Up. Luke’s highly anticipated new record, Gettin’ Old, will drop this Friday, March 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

