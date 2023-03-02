AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs’ “See Me Now” was inspired by his grandpas

todayMarch 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs took to social media to share a moving tribute to his paternal and maternal grandfathers. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of toddler Luke with his two grandpas and wrote about how they shaped him to be the man he is today. 

“The one on the left of the photo was my dad’s dad, Pap Pap. When I started doing music, he told me, ‘If you stick with this, you’re gonna make it.’ I thought he had lost his mind, but he said it with such conviction that I almost believed him and that moment stuck with me forever,” Luke wrote, adding that he’s grateful Pap Pap got to hear his first album, This One’s for You, just before he passed in 2016. 

While Luke’s maternal grandfather passed away before seeing his grandson play the guitar, the country star says he’s confident that “he’d be my biggest fan if he was still with us, especially when I got to play at the Daytona 500 two years in a row.”

At the end of Luke’s note, he revealed that both grandpas were the inspiration behind his unreleased new song “See Me Now.”

“See Me Now” will be included in Luke’s fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, which drops March 24. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mikkey-dee-says-touring-as-motorhead-will-“never-happen”:-“that-…-is-stepping-over-the-line”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Mikkey Dee says touring as Motörhead will “never happen”: “That … is stepping over the line”

Dan MacMedan/WireImage Motörhead disbanded in 2015 following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister — and according to drummer Mikkey Dee, it'll stay that way. During an interview with The Metal Voice, Dee was asked whether he and fellow surviving member Phil Campbell would ever tour as Motörhead again, to which he replied, "That, to me, is stepping over the line." "We will never, ever, ever tour with Motörhead as a name […]

todayMarch 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%