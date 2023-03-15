AD
Entertainment News

M3GAN and Cocaine Bear help announce Drew Barrymore will be hosting 2023 'MTV TV & Movie Awards'

March 15, 2023



Photo courtesy of MTV

On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore — with the help of M3GAN, Cocaine Bear and Ghostface from the Scream movies — announced she’ll be hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Well, sure, M3GAN was just Drew dressed up — reprising her getup from her odd daytime interview with the movie’s star Allison Williams — and it wasn’t the REAL Cocaine Bear, or Ghostface, but nonetheless, Drew’s excited.

“I am so honored to be chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about fans. I’m a fan!”

She promised “an epic night: big moments, huge movie stars,” and to prove it, she asked, “Cocaine Bear, are you free on May 7?”

The show will take place live from Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

