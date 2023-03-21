AD
Madonna reveals she’s working with producer Max Martin

todayMarch 21, 2023

Looks like Madonna is cooking up new music in the studio and she has acclaimed Swedish record producer Max Martin helping her.

The singer revealed on Twitter that she’s working with Martin and shared a snap of the two brainstorming in a music studio. “When in Doubt go to Work,” she captioned the update. 

She added, “Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process !!”

Martin has previously worked with superstars like AdeleJustin TimberlakeBritney SpearsEd SheeranLady Gaga and more. So far, he’s written or co-written 25 songs that went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, including Katy Perry‘s “Roar,” Taylor Swift‘s “Blank Space” and The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights.”

So far, it’s unknown what Madonna’s cooking up with Martin but fans are antsy to get their hands on some new, original music from Madge, with some noting it’s been nearly four years since she released her most recent studio effort, Madame X, which dropped in June 2019. She did help tide fans over with her 2022 remix album, Finally Enough Love.

In addition, Madonna’s gearing up for her Celebration Tour, which kicks off July 15 and is slated to wrap December 6 of this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

