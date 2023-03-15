AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man charged with defacing NYC’s Charging Bull statue with racist symbols: Police

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Colorado man was indicted on hate crime charges Wednesday for allegedly defacing public spaces in New York City — including the iconic Charging Bull statue — with Nazi symbols and racial slurs in 2021.

James Ryan, 40, was indicted on three felony counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime, as well as three felony counts of aggravated harassment in the first degree, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced.

Ryan allegedly drew a swastika and an anti-Black slur on a pillar at the entrance to City Hall on Dec. 13, 2021, Manhattan prosecutors said.

The next day he allegedly spray-painted the same things outside a CVS pharmacy in the Financial District and a “large swastika” on the Charging Bull statue near Wall Street, prosecutors said.

At the time, the New York City Police Department released surveillance footage and photos of an unknown suspect wearing a poncho and backpack who was captured defacing the entrance to City Hall and the Charging Bull statue.

“Hate has no place in New York City and these offensive and damaging actions will not be tolerated,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Attorney information for Ryan was not immediately available.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it has 20 open cases related to antisemitic hate crimes.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

niagara-falls-boat-tours-to-break-record-for-earliest-opening-due-to-mild-winter
insert_link

National News

Niagara Falls boat tours to break record for earliest opening due to mild winter

(NEW YORK) -- The aftereffects of the winter that wasn't in the Northeast are continuing to reveal themselves, as another recreational activity opens early due to mild weather conditions. The Niagara City Cruises, the famed boat tours that take tourists to the falls, is opening for the season on Thursday, the company announced. The "historic" opening marks the earliest point in the year that the Niagara City Cruises has even […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%