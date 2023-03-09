AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Manhattan DA invites Trump to testify in grand jury probe of Stormy Daniels payoff: Sources

todayMarch 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Manhattan district attorney’s office has informed former President Donald Trump of his right to testify before a grand jury investigating his role in a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

In New York, potential targets of investigations are, by law, given the chance to appear before the grand jury hearing evidence.

So-called “cross notice” was given to Trump in recent days, the sources said, and could be a sign that District Attorney Alvin Bragg is moving toward a charging decision.

“The Manhattan District Attorney’s threat to indict President Trump is simply insane,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement. “President Trump was the victim of extortion then, just as he is now. It’s an embarrassment to the Democrat prosecutors, and it’s an embarrassment to New York City.”

In recent weeks ABC News has reported on the witnesses who have appeared before the grand jury, including former Trump associates Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks and Michael Cohen.

The district attorney has been probing whether Trump falsified business records in connection with a $130,000 payment made to Daniels before the 2016 election, which prosecutors allege was to keep her from talking about a long-denied affair, sources familiar with the matter have told ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

da-refutes-claims-that-‘rust’-gun-was-destroyed
insert_link

National News

DA refutes claims that ‘Rust’ gun was destroyed

(NEW YORK) -- Prosecutors in the criminal trial against Alec Baldwin and the armorer involved in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins refuted claims by the defense that the gun used in the incident was destroyed. Baldwin's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told the court during a status conference on Thursday that "the firearm in this case that's a great subject of it, and was destroyed by the state." "So that's obviously […]

todayMarch 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%