March Madness Men’s Final Four is set

PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — And then there were four.

After this past weekend’s match-ups, we now know which teams make up the Final Four in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament: San Diego State, University of Connecticut, Florida Atlantic University and University of Miami.

The semifinals in the competition will tip off on Saturday, April 1, with the Florida Atlantic Owls facing off against the San Diego State Aztecs, and the Miami Hurricanes duking it out with the Connecticut Huskies for a spot in the final.

The final game in the tournament will then be held on Monday, April 3, when a new champion will be crowned. The No. 1 seed defending champion Kansas Jayhawks were eliminated earlier in the competition.