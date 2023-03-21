Meet the Brothers Osborne twins: Arthur & Maybelle have arrived

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Brothers Osborne twins are here! John Osborne and his wife, singer/songwriter Lucie Silvas, welcomed their first children — a boy and a girl — early Tuesday morning.

“Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle,” John posted on Instagram later in the day Tuesday. “It’s going to be a wild one. @luciesilvas – You’re a damn boss.”

Arthur arrived at 1:43 a.m., weighing 3 pounds 13 ounces and measuring 15 1/2 inches long, while Maybelle made her entrance a minute later, checking in at 5 pounds 1 ounce and 18 inches.

“We did it y’all,” John added. “@luciesilvas is a damn warrior princess.” Around the time of the kids’ birth, John posted a photo of himself in a mask and scrubs, saying “It’s go time.”

John and Lucie first revealed their pregnancy last November on the day of the CMA Awards, where Brothers Osborne once again took home the Vocal Duo trophy.