AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney reveals her Lucky track list

todayMarch 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Megan Moroney has unveiled the track list for her debut album, Lucky

Dropping on May 5 via Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records, the 13-song album is produced by Kristian Bush and will include her fast-rising single “Tennessee Orange,” as well as “I’m Not Pretty,” both of which are out now.

“After we wrote the title track ‘Lucky,’ I knew I wanted it to be the name of my debut album,” Megan tells the press. “If you know anything about me and my story, a lot of things (both good and bad) happened to get me to where I am today, and I just feel very lucky. I couldn’t live out this dream without the support of my fans, family, and team. I can’t wait to bring these songs on the road with me this year and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do!”

The title track, which is co-written by Megan alongside Casey SmithBen Williams and David “Messy” Mesco, will arrive Friday, March 10.

Here’s the full track listing for Lucky:

“I’m Not Pretty”

“Lucky”

“Tennessee Orange”

“Kansas Anymore”

“Girl In The Mirror”

“Another on the Way”

“Traitor Joe”

“Why Johnny”

“God Plays A Gibson”

“Georgia Girl”

“Sleep On My Side”

“Mustang or Me”

“Sad Songs For Sad People”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-bruce-springsteen-archives-and-center-for-american-music-reveals-inaugural-american-music-honors
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music reveals inaugural American Music Honors

Rick Kern/Getty Images E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt, Sam & Dave's Sam Moore, Darlene Love and Steve Earle have been chosen as the honorees for the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music’s first-ever American Music Honors.  The inaugural event will take place April 15 at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, the home of the Bruce Springsteen Archives. Jon Stewart has been tapped to host the evening. “American Music Honors aims to celebrate […]

todayMarch 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%