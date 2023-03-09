AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor reveals one goal that “terrifies” her

todayMarch 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

 Meghan Trainor has done a lot of things, but there is still one thing that remains on her bucket list — performing on Saturday Night Live.

During Wednesday’s episode of the Workin’ On It podcast, which Meghan hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor, the singer shared that she would love to appear on the comedy sketch show. 

“My goal in life, the only thing I haven’t done…I’ve literally done everything. I have not done SNL, and that’s a big bucket list for me, even though it terrifies the f*** out of me because it is live,” said Meghan who is currently pregnant with her second child.

“That’s a goal,” she added. “If I went there and did ‘Made You Look’ and ‘Mother.’ I’m gonna be like eight months pregnant by the time this song is poppin’, hopefully…So that’s the only other place I could perform.”

Meghan’s new song “Mother” drops Friday. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

former-nba-great-shawn-kemp-arrested-on-felony-drive-by-shooting-charges
insert_link

Sports News

Former NBA great Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charges

Philipp Hülsmann/picture alliance via Getty Images (TACOMA, Wash.) -- Former Seattle Supersonics star and NBA great Shawn Kemp has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting at a mall, police say. The incident occurred at approximately 1:58 p.m. Wednesday when officers from the Tacoma Police Department in Washington responded to reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall, the largest shopping center […]

todayMarch 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%