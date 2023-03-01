Men’s Basketball ALL-SCAC Honors

3 Kansas City officers shot while executing search warrant; man found dead after hourslong standoff
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (KANSAS CITY, Mo.) -- Three police officers are in the hospital after they were shot while serving a warrant in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting unfolded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as the three officers from Kansas City's tactical response team were executing a search warrant, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said. When the officers knocked and announced their presence, gunfire erupted from inside the home and […]