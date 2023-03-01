Men’s Basketball ALL-SCAC Honors

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team wrapped up their SCAC tournament with four players receiving ALL-SCAC recognition.

Sophomore center, Kamden Ross, put up another fantastic season down in the low post where he averaged a double-double of 12.3 PPG & 10.2 RPG and was named to the ALL-SCAC 2nd Team. Sophomore guard, Beau Cervantes, established his role as the go to point guard orchestrating the offense all season for the Mountaineers and was named as an ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention. Senior forward, Darian Gibson, was a spark all season long for Schreiner as he finished his senior season by being named as an ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention. Sophomore guard, Dylan Mackey, was a primary scorer for the Mountaineers, recording multiple 30 point scoring performances and was named as an ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention.

