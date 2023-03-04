Men’s Basketball Falls to UMHB at NCAA Tournament

AD

Cover Photo Credit: Kevin Reid

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA DIII Men’s Basketball Tournament 81-78.

The Cinderella story came to an end for the Mountaineers on Friday night in Belton, Texas, as Schreiner fought to the very end, but ultimately came up just short against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The Mountaineers came into the NCAA tournament with one of the most exciting stories in the world of DIII Men’s Basketball. After taking home the 2023 SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship as the 5-Seed, Schreiner recieved an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, where they would meet the Crusaders from UMHB on their home court.

The game got off to a hot start with both teams trading punches. Then, with a strong push to end the first half, the Mountaineers went into the break trailing by only two points.

With the second half being more of the same, the game came down to the final minute of play, with both teams tied 74-74.

The Crusaders would go up four points with made shots at the free throw line, but a clutch three-point shot from AJ Aungst would keep hope alive for the Mountaineers, as they brought the UMHB lead down to just one point. However, a couple more made free throws from the Crusaders gave them a three point lead with just 7 seconds left on the game clock.

Schreiner would have possession for the final shot of the game and a chance to send it to overtime, but the three-point shot attempt wouldn’t fall for sophomore Beau Cervantes. The game would come to a conclusion with a final score of 78-81 in favor of the Crusaders.

Despite the loss, it was still a heroic effort from senior forward, Darian Gibson. Gibson finished with a game high 25 points, with 6 3PM and 8 rebounds. Also with a strong performance was Dylan Mackey (19 pts, 9 ast, 8 reb), and Kamden Ross (13 pts, 12 reb).

Box Score Standouts

Darian Gibson – 25 pts, 6 3PM, 8 reb

Dylan Mackey – 19 pts, 9 ast, 8 reb

Kamden Ross – 13 pts, 12 reb

Alex Dehoyos – 9 pts, 6 ast, 2 stl

Box Score