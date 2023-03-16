Men’s Golf Finishes 5th at Pinecrest Invitational

Buck Country Music News

ABC Miranda Lambert has departed from Sony Music Nashville, the record label she's been with for two decades. "Since I was 19-years-old, Sony has been my home in Nashville. Over the last 20 years Together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible," Miranda wrote in her surprise announcement on Instagram. "I’m so thankful for our time together and everything they […]