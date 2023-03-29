Men’s Tennis Defeats University of St. Thomas 5-4

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team won their home conference match against the University of St. Thomas 5-4.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Picking up points in the win for Schreiner was Dennis Miller who won his #2 Singles match (6-4, 5-7, 6-4), Austin Cervantes who won his #3 Singles match (6-1, 7-5), Jonathan Barragan who won his #5 Singles match (6-4, 6-2), Mario Gallinar who won his #6 Singles match (6-1, 6-1), and Cole Reed & Dennis Miller who won their #3 Doubles match (8-6).

