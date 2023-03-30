AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Metallica premieres ‘﻿72 Seasons’﻿ title track

todayMarch 30, 2023

Blackened Recordings

After a week of teases, Metallica has now premiered the title track off the band’s upcoming album, 72 Seasons.

The eight-minute thrash epic is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

The album 72 Seasons, the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, will arrive April 14. It also includes the previously released songs “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide” and “If Darkness Had a Son.”

Metallica will be supporting ﻿72 Seasons﻿ on a massive world tour, which begins in Europe in April before hitting the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

