Metallica premieres ‘﻿72 Seasons’﻿ title track

Blackened Recordings

After a week of teases, Metallica has now premiered the title track off the band’s upcoming album, 72 Seasons.

The eight-minute thrash epic is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

The album 72 Seasons, the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, will arrive April 14. It also includes the previously released songs “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide” and “If Darkness Had a Son.”

Metallica will be supporting ﻿72 Seasons﻿ on a massive world tour, which begins in Europe in April before hitting the U.S. in August.