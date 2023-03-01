Metallica premieres new ﻿’72 Seasons’﻿ song, “If Darkness Had a Son”

Blackened Recordings

After teasing it on TikTok, Metallica has premiered a new song called “If Darkness Had a Son.”

The seven-minute epic is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

“If Darkness Had a Son” will appear on the upcoming ‘Tallica album, 72 Seasons. It’s the third track to be released from 72 Seasons, following lead single “Lux Æterna” and the cut “Screaming Suicide.”

72 Seasons, the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, is due out April 14.

Metallica will support 72 Seasons on a massive world tour, which begins in Europe in April before coming to the U.S. in August.