Blackened Recordings

Metallica has shared the trailer for the band’s upcoming theatrical 72 Seasons listening party, taking place on April 13 in cinemas worldwide.

The clip teases that you’ll be able to experience the much-anticipated album in full in “pummeling surround sound” before its official release on April 14. You’ll also get to see new music videos featuring “exclusive intros” from Metallica.

For a list of participating theaters and all ticket info, visit Metallica.film.

72 Seasons is the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. It includes the songs “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide” and “If Darkness Had a Son.”

Metallica will support 72 Seasons on a massive world tour, which begins in Europe in April before coming to the U.S. in August.