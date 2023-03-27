AD
Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s ‘﻿72 Seasons’﻿ album features Robert Trujillo’s vocal debut

todayMarch 27, 2023

Blackened Recordings

Robert Trujillo is singing on a Metallica record for the first time.

Speaking with the band’s online So What! publication, the bassist reveals that his vocals are featured on the song “You Must Burn!”, a track off the upcoming ‘Tallica album 72 Seasons.

“When I joined Metallica, I’d never sung in my whole life, so the fact that I can now support a backup vocal is pretty cool,” Trujillo shares. “For the first time in my life, I get to sing on a Metallica record and support James [Hetfield]. I’m very proud of that.”

Trujillo joined Metallica in 2003 in place of Jason Newsted. His recruitment is memorably featured in the 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster.

72 Seasons is due out April 14. It’s the third album Metallica’s recorded with Trujillo — or fourth if you count the 2011 Lou Reed collaboration Lulu — following 2008’s Death Magnetic and 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

