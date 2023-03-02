Metallica’s James Hetfield cast in upcoming movie ﻿’The Thicket’

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

James Hetfield is returning to acting.

According to Deadline, the Metallica frontman has been cast in the upcoming movie The Thicket, based on the 2013 novel of the same name.

The film, which Deadline describes as a “dark western thriller,” stars Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage, who is also producing.

Hetfield made his dramatic acting debut in 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which you may remember as the movie starring Zac Efron as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. The “Enter Sandman” rocker played the police officer who first arrested Bundy.

In addition to his acting gig, Hetfield and the rest of Metallica are preparing to release their new album, ﻿72 Seasons﻿, on April 14. Metallica will support the record on a massive world tour, which begins in Europe in April before coming to the U.S. in August.