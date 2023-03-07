Michael Bublé reveals why he missed the Grammy Awards, says he regrets shaving his facial hair

ABC Audio

Michael Bublé may have picked up his fifth Grammy Award, but he was a no-show at the ceremony — and for a very good reason.

Speaking with British outlet The Sun, the singer explained the most-recent Grammy Awards coincided with his show in Milan, Italy, where he was serenading thousands of fans. He learned his new album, Higher, won Best Traditional Pop Album once he stepped off stage.

“So the fact I won that while I was on stage in the middle of 15,000 [fans], being the most present I could possibly be, that made it completely sweet for me. I got to win something for the past, while in the present,” he expressed.

Michael also joked he has a habit of missing the Grammys. “It is the fourth or fifth time I have won when I haven’t been there,” he cracked. “I don’t think I have won when I have been there. But I couldn’t not go to the Grammys (then) because I love meeting my heroes. I am willing to lose to meet the people I love.”

In addition to picking up a new Grammy, Michael also picked up the razor blade and shaving cream — a decision he says he regrets.

Michael explained his kids badgered him into shaving off his facial hair. “My kids kept saying, ‘Papi, can you shave because when we kiss you it is itchy?'” he said.

“So I shaved and then I looked at this face. I haven’t seen this face, I am not kidding you. I haven’t shaved for maybe 15 years,” he continued. “My kids saw me and said, ‘Put the beard back on Papi.’ I look eight years younger and 15 [pounds] fatter.”

Michael shares four children with wife ﻿Luisana Lopilato﻿.