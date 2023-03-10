AD
Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus earns 17 new Platinum and Gold certifications from the RIAA

todayMarch 10, 2023

The Recording Industry Association of America has awarded Miley Cyrus multiple new Platinum and Gold certifications just in time for her new Disney+ concert special.

Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is now available on the streaming giant, in which “one-of-a-kind performances are threaded together with exclusive interviews where she provides insight to her new album and the person she is today,” as described by the streamer.

In addition to that, Miley is celebrating some major nods from the RIAA, such as her 2009 track “Party in the U.S.A.” earning 12 Platinum certifications.

In addition, she has two songs that earned three Platinum recognitions: “See You Again” and “When I Look At You.” Her songs “7 Things” and “Can’t Be Tamed” also went twice Platinum in this updated ranking.

Miley’s other 2009 hit, “Hoedown Throwdown,” also crossed over into Platinum territory after officially moving over 1 million units. That includes purchases, downloads and streams.

Moreover, 11 of Miley’s songs have earned Gold certifications. As her alter ego Hannah Montana, the songs “I Got Nerve,” “I’ll Always Remember You,” “If We Were a Movie,” “Life’s What You Make It,” “One in a Million,” “Ordinary Girl,” “True Friend,” “Who Said” and “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” earned Gold recognition.

Meanwhile, two other songs credited under her real name went Gold: “I Miss You” and “Start All Over.”

All this good news coincides with the release of Miley’s new album, Endless Summer Vacation﻿. It is her eighth studio album and the follow-up to 2020’s Plastic Hearts.

She also released the music video for one of the album’s new tracks, titled “River,” on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

