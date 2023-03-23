Mindy Kaling saluted at the White House with ‘The Office’ theme

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While visiting the White House this week, Mindy Kaling was made to feel little bit more at home — or at work, technically — thanks to the Marine Corps Band.

The actress, author and producer was on hand to receive a National Medal of Arts award from President Joe Biden on Wednesday, along with Seinfeld alum/Marvel movie star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, musicians Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, and author Amy Tan.

On Thursday, Kaling posted to Instagram her greeting when she arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: the uniformed band playing the theme to The Office.

Kaling played flighty customer service rep Kelly Kapoor on the show, which she also co-produced during its run.

Her former co-star Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, was quick to comment of the honor, “That would destroy me. Omg.”

Next to a photo with Biden, Kaling had written in part, “Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real!”