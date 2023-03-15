AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

More familiar faces return for the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
L-R – Obtahi, O’Brian — Lucasfilm

(SPOILERS) After two episodes of the new season dealt with Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin redeeming himself for the sin of taking off his helmet, the just-dropped third episode of The Mandalorian really opens things up. 

The action returns to Coruscant, the capital city planet first seen in the Star Wars prequels and recently seen in Andor. After the fall of the Empire, it’s the home of the New Republic — and viewers learn it’s also the home of an amnesty program for former agents of the Empire. 

Like Project Paperclip did in the U.S. after World War II, when former Nazis were drafted by our country to aid in the space race and military tech, some surprising faces resurface.

Omid Abtahi‘s cloning scientist Dr. Pershing, and Katy O’Brian‘s comms officer who formerly worked for Giancarlo Esposito‘s evil Moff Gideon, are back. We learn her name for the first time: Elia Kane. She plots — illegally — to help Pershing restart his research. 

O’Brian, recently seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, told ABC Audio it was “wild” to join the Star Wars universe. 

“My brother’s a big Star Wars fan, you know, and I wasn’t really that into it. So I guess I didn’t really understand how big of a deal that was. And then I started watching them again. I’m like, ‘OK, you know what? It’s actually pretty great.'”

She explains she was inducted into the fan costuming charity group the 501st Legion, adding, “They’re such a great, great group of people, and they’ve gotten me into a lot more charity work, which is what I want to do.”

She adds, “So it kind of feels like this really cool community. And then you also get to play this awesome character on screen.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

billy-crystal-recreates-‘when-harry-met-sally’-pose-to-celebrate-his-75th-birthday
insert_link

Entertainment News

Billy Crystal recreates ‘When Harry Met Sally’ pose to celebrate his 75th birthday

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association Billy Crystal is taking fans back to 1989 with his recent social media post. In a tweet posted on Tuesday for his 75th birthday, Crystal shared a photo of himself recreating a moment from his beloved film When Harry Met Sally. In the photo, Crystal is seen crouching as he did in a classic still from the movie in which he co-starred with […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%