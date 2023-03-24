AD
Buck Country Music News

More tickets released for Luke Combs’ World Tour

todayMarch 24, 2023

Missed your opportunity to grab tickets for Luke Combs‘ World Tour? Fret not, Luke’s got you covered. 

Luke has just announced the addition of Standing Room Only (SRO), and Limited Sight and Video Only seats on select dates.

In a tweet, Luke wrote, “Hey guys, I worked with my team all yesterday to open up more tickets for the USA and Canada stadium shows. We’re going to open up SRO (Standing Room Only – where applicable) and Limited Sight and Video Only seats for $35 ALL IN with taxes and fees! We’ll release these tickets at noon local time before every show. Doing as much as I can for as many of y’all to join us as possible!”

Cities with these added ticket opportunities include Arlington, Nashville, Kansas City and Philadelphia. 

Tickets are available on Luke’s website. For tickets to the Arlington show, visit SeatGeek and select “hide resale.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

