AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Morgan Evans announces new song, “On My Own Again”

todayMarch 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Morgan Evans is slated to release a new song, “On My Own Again,” on Friday, March 17.

Composed by Morgan with Zach KaleGeoff Warburton and producer Chris DeStefano, the track is the follow-up to his 2022 viral single, “Over For You.”

Though not much is known about the song yet, a press release from Morgan’s label home, Warner Music Nashville, teased a lyric: “If forever’s gonna end like that, I guess I’d better start the rest of my life like the best time’s up around the bend. Oh, on my own again…”

It seems safe to say that this release will be another deeply personal one for the Australia-born country singer. 

On the touring front, Morgan just wrapped up his co-headlining U.K. Day Drunk Me tour with Mitchell Tenpenny. Later this month, he will open for Brett Young on his 5 Tour 3 2 1 trek in the U.S. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Morgan’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

report:-mick-mars-“was-not-happy”-with-motley-crue’s-use-of-“tape”-on-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Report: Mick Mars “was not happy” with Mötley Crüe’s use of “tape” on tour

Brian Rasic/WireImage Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring back in October, citing his ongoing battle with the inflammatory disease ankylosing spondylitis, or AS. But it sounds like there may have been more to his decision. In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, drummer Carmine Appice, who's worked with Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, King Kobra and more, claims that Mars “was not happy” while out on Mötley’s Stadium Tour with Def Leppard. “Basically, everything was on tape; it […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%