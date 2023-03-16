Motörhead’s Snaggletooth mascot added to Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ game

Talking Heads to celebrate 40th anniversary of ‘Stop Making Sense’ with deluxe soundtrack, theater rerelease
Sire Records Talking Heads' iconic concert film Stop Making Sense is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and that milestone will be marked by a new theatrical release, plus a deluxe edition of the movie’s soundtrack. A24, the studio behind this year’s Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, will release a newly restored 4K version of the concert film to theaters later this year, sharing a trailer that features frontman David Byrne getting back into his iconic […]