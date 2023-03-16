AD
Motörhead’s Snaggletooth mascot added to Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ game

todayMarch 16, 2023

Motörhead‘s Snaggletooth mascot is now a character in Iron Maiden‘s Legacy of the Beast mobile game.

As it’s done with bands including Avenged Sevenfold, Ghost, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed, Legacy of the Beast has added a Motörhead-themed level, in which you can play as Snaggletooth.

The level, dubbed Born to Raise Hell, is modeled after the famed Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and includes references to Motörhead lyrics and albums.

You can play Born to Raise Hell in Legacy of the Beast now through March 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Talking Heads to celebrate 40th anniversary of ‘Stop Making Sense’ with deluxe soundtrack, theater rerelease

Sire Records Talking Heads' iconic concert film Stop Making Sense is about to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and that milestone will be marked by a new theatrical release, plus a deluxe edition of the movie’s soundtrack. A24, the studio behind this year’s Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, will release a newly restored 4K version of the concert film to theaters later this year, sharing a trailer that features frontman David Byrne getting back into his iconic […]

todayMarch 16, 2023

