Motörhead’s Snaggletooth mascot added to Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ game

Motörhead‘s Snaggletooth mascot is now a character in Iron Maiden‘s Legacy of the Beast mobile game.

As it’s done with bands including Avenged Sevenfold, Ghost, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed, Legacy of the Beast has added a Motörhead-themed level, in which you can play as Snaggletooth.

The level, dubbed Born to Raise Hell, is modeled after the famed Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and includes references to Motörhead lyrics and albums.

You can play Born to Raise Hell in Legacy of the Beast now through March 22.