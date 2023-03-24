AD
Music News

Music notes: Alanis Morissette, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Adele

todayMarch 24, 2023

Alanis Morissette will headline the 2023 RBCxMusic Concert Series on June 10 in Toronto. She will be the closing act of the festival and said in a statement, “It’s always a great feeling to perform back home in Canada.” 

Lewis Capaldi is out promoting his new album, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, due May 19. He shared a clip of his press tour to TikTok, where he jokingly tells fans not to buy the album and to buy Ed Sheeran‘s instead: “It’s a complete and utter joke that I’ve been allowed to make a second one.”

Speaking of Ed, he opened himself up to a Q&A on Instagram and was asked by a fan if he’ll check out Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. “I’d love to see it. It looks like the greatest show on planet earth,” he confirmed. “It’s incredible what she’s doing!” No word yet on which show he might possibly crash.

Adele might be pioneering a new kind of audio experience for concerts. ﻿Billboard ﻿reports she’s using a 3D soundscape system, L-Acoustics, which allows for “hyper real sound” that can be heard practically anywhere, no matter where she’s standing — and, more importantly, allows her voice to move with her. Unfortunately, it costs more money to use such a system, but fans are apparently loving it, so more artists might use it in the future.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

