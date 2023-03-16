AD
Music News

Music notes: Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Ava Max

todayMarch 16, 2023

Bebe Rexha revealed she is collaborating with Stevie Nicks on a remix of “Heart Wants What It Wants.” NME shared the singer’s interview with Daily Star, where she said, “We hit up her team and said we have a song, and it’s very inspired by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie … She heard it and loved it. We are still working on the remix but hopefully it will come out soon!” A release date was not provided.

Lizzo got emotional when resharing a clip of a fan dancing with her to “About Damn Time.” Lizzo recalled the impact Beyonce‘s music had on her, and the “world changing” moment she had when she saw Bey in concert and they locked eyes. “Fast forward to last night when this young girl danced ‘About Damn Time,’” she wrote. “What she doesn’t know is I cried backstage to know I mean to her what my favorite artist meant to me is so deeply touching.”

﻿Taylor Swift﻿ teased a little bit of her upcoming Eras Tour by sharing photos of her in rehearsals and her manicure, with each nail painted a color that corresponds with one of her 10 albums. She captioned it, “In my Eras era.”

﻿Ava Max﻿ released the official visualizer for her song “Ghost” on Thursday. The video shows Ava — who is rocking long, platinum blond hair — walking around a checkered dance floor as a shadowy figure walks on the outskirts and flashes briefly into view throughout the song.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

