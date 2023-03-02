Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd

Cyndi Lauper was among the crowd cheering on Joni Mitchell, who was awarded the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Music on Tuesday. Lauper revealed she hung out with fellow singers Annie Lennox and James Taylor at the event. She also met Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter.

Christina Aguilera shared a rare peek of her 8-year-old daughter, Summer, by posting the adorable picture Summer drew, titled, “Mama’s audience and show in Chile.” The audience is drawn in colorful silhouettes. “It’s moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile,” Christina wrote. “Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward.”

The beautiful earrings Taylor Swift wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards are heading to the auction block. The Hollywood Reporter finds the kite-shaped Lorraine Schwarz earrings will be auctioned by Joopiter, an auction house founded by Pharrell Williams. The earrings have over 136 carats in gemstones, from sapphires and tourmalines to diamonds. The gems are set in 18-karat white gold. The earrings are valued at $3 million.

The Weeknd released a stripped down, a cappella version of his “Die For You” remix that features Ariana Grande. The song is available to purchase now.