Music notes: Harry Styles, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Andy Grammer

If you’re heading to the U.K. to catch ﻿Harry Styles﻿’ Love on Tour, the originators of the Harry Styles and One Direction club night are putting on a series of The Love On Tour Aftershow parties from May 22 to June 21, after each of his 11 shows, across the country. The parties are 18+, and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

﻿Rihanna﻿ revealed her pregnancy cravings — drive-thru pasta. She shared two snaps to her Instagram Story taken from her point of view when looking down at her pregnant belly, with plates full of spaghetti and what appears to be gnocchi. The singer is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Ed Sheeran displayed what all the different vinyl editions of –, pronounced Subtract, will look like. He showed off the albums on his official HQ account and told fans where they can buy all the different versions, which come in sun yellow, white, silver, gold and clear.

Speaking of Ed, he recently performed in Scotland and shared his favorite thing about the country. Instead of choosing a landmark or signature dish, he said his favorite thing about Scotland is Lewis Capaldi.

Shania Twain approves of all those “That Don’t Impress Me Much” memes. After one Instagram meme account shared a collage documenting some of the best jokes about her 1998 song, the hitmaker hit the like button and commented, “The caption” with a series of crying laughing emojis.

Andy Grammer drops the music video for his new song “I Need a New Money” on Friday, March 31. He shared a preview to his Instagram.