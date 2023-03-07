AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi

todayMarch 7, 2023

John Mayer is headlining the Sound on Sound festival, as are Alanis Morissette and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The festival will be held in John’s native Bridgeport, Connecticut, between September 30 and October 1. Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday, March 9, at noon ET. 

Miley Cyrus is about to release the music video for her song “River.” She shared a teaser and revealed the video drops Friday.

Speaking of Miley, music tracker Luminate says “Flowers” has had 848 million on-demand audio streams globally so far this year.

Lewis Capaldi is resting up after pulling the plug on several shows due to bronchitis. The singer was forced to postpone his shows in Milan and Zurich, which he says he is “absolutely devastated” to do. Lewis was ordered by a doctor to spend the next three days resting his voice.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

