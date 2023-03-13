AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Josh Groban, Adele, Train, Pentatonix and more

todayMarch 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Josh Groban revealed Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Andrea Martin supported him on the Sunday night showing of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The singer, who stars in the Broadway musical, shared a picture to his Instagram Story with his famous guests and thanked them “for coming to Fleet Street tonight!!”

Adele is seemingly on team ShakiraUs Weekly said Adele told the crowd during the Saturday showing of her Las Vegas residency, “Oh, I saw her performance on Jimmy Fallon last night … Her ex-husband’s in trouble!” Shakira broke up with partner Gerard Piqué, whom she had been with for over a decade, over the summer.

Train announced a new batch of tour dates on Monday, with stops added in Interlochen, Michigan; Huntsville, Alabama; and Minneapolis, Minnesota — to name a few. Tickets for all the new dates, which can be found on Train’s touring website, go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Pentatonix shared a video of how they rehearsed for their new World Tour by showing how they strategized the choreography for their performance of “Never Gonna Cry Again.”

Even Ed Sheeran has trouble with his music. He shared the multiple outtakes he recorded when announcing his new song “Eyes Closed,” which arrives next week. The singer joked, “I got to grade 5 piano and swapped to guitar.” The TikTok video sees him becoming more agitated after every mistake.

Activist Malala Yousafzai responded to the awkward viral moment of her being asked at the Oscars if Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine﻿. Sharing a clip of host ﻿Jimmy Kimmel﻿ reading her the fan-submitted question, to which she replied, “I only talk about peace,” Malala captioned it, “Treat people with kindness” — which is one of Harry’s songs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

gary-glitter-back-in-jail-one-month-after-release
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Gary Glitter back in jail one month after release

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Gary Glitter’s freedom didn’t last long. Sky News reports that just a month after being released from jail, Glitter is back behind bars after breaching his bail agreement. Glitter was serving a 16-year sentence for various sexual offenses against minors when he was released in February after serving only half of his term. His fixed-term sentence meant he’d automatically be freed halfway through.  According to a Ministry of Justice spokesperson, […]

todayMarch 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%