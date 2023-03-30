Music notes: Lauren Daigle, Lance Bass and more

Lauren Daigle has released a new song called “Waiting,” the latest taste of her upcoming self-titled album. The soulful track follows her previous release, “Thank God I Do.” The first collection of songs from her new album drops May 12.

Lance Bass is lending his voice to the new animated kids flick Baby Shark’s Big Movie!, People reports. The film will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to a big city. Bass will be playing himself as a TV announcer.