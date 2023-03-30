AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lauren Daigle, Lance Bass and more

todayMarch 30, 2023

Lauren Daigle has released a new song called “Waiting,” the latest taste of her upcoming self-titled album. The soulful track follows her previous release, “Thank God I Do.” The first collection of songs from her new album drops May 12.

Lance Bass is lending his voice to the new animated kids flick Baby Shark’s Big Movie!, People reports. The film will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to a big city. Bass will be playing himself as a TV announcer.

Michael Bublé and Ed Sheeran had a nice meetup recently. On social media Thursday, Michael posted a pic of the two smiling with their arms around each other. He captioned it with a quote from Ed’s song “Photograph”: “We keep this love in a photograph. We make these memories for ourselves.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

