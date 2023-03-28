AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Lady Gaga, Elton John and more

todayMarch 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Michael Bublé helped make a young British fan’s birthday extra special. He got London’s O2 Arena, which fits 15,000 people, to sing to the fan, identified by the Evening Standard as Madeline. This started at the top of his concert; after the sing-along, he praised, “Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how to start a party!”

Josh Groban celebrated the official opening of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which he stars in. He wrote, in part, on Instagram, “I am, in a word, overwhelmed by the love and support for our collective vision for this masterpiece. I’ve needed a day to process everything because this show runs real deep for all of us.”

Lady Gaga rang in her 36th birthday Tuesday and received some big birthday love from Sir Elton John. He honored her on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to an inspirational talent, a fabulous godmother to our boys, and a wonderful friend! Love you.”

Speaking of birthdays, Mariah Carey celebrated her “anniversary” — she doesn’t do birthdays — on Monday by sharing videos of her having fun in the ocean. She captioned one post, “Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!” She shared another video of her watching a shark from the safety of her boat.

Social media influencers were flown out to South Australia for an “exclusive” Sam Smith concert — in exchange for a few posts about it on social media, the country’s ABC reports. This was part of a plan by the South Australian Tourism Commission to promote the region. Influencers also got free meals and comped hotel stays as part of the campaign.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

black-sabbath’s-geezer-butler-attends-taylor-swift-concert-with-grandkids
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler attends Taylor Swift concert with grandkids

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Taylor Swift is certainly gathering masses on her ongoing Eras Tour, including one Geezer Butler. In an Instagram post, the Black Sabbath bassist reveals he recently attended one of the pop superstar's concerts with his wife and grandkids. "Night out @taylorswift," Butler captions the post, which includes a photo of him and his family. In other unexpected Black Sabbath crossovers, T-Pain put out a cover of […]

todayMarch 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%