Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Lewis Capaldi and more

todayMarch 1, 2023

Miley Cyrus is giving a fans a special treat in celebration of “Flowers” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth week in a row. She announced she’ll release the demo version of the song on Friday.

The Weeknd‘s Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium show wasn’t just turned into an HBO Max concert special, it’s also an album that comes out Friday. He shared the news on Instagram along with the album’s cover art.

If you can’t make it to the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, which features artists like John Mayer and Sheryl Crow, you can livestream the March 9 event for a $20 donation.

Lewis Capaldi sported a Niall Horan mask during a recent concert. After a fan gave him the mask, he briefly sang a terrible rendition of Niall’s new song, “Heaven,” complete with a “bad Irish accent.”

The former One Direction singer responded by wearing a Lewis mask and poorly singing his song “Pointless,” but in a “great Scottish accent.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

