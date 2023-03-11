Music notes: Rod Stewart, Michael Bublé, Madonna and Meghan Trainor

Rod Stewart still wants to know if you think he’s sexy, because he made quite the fashion statement Down Under. Daily Mail snapped photos of the singer rocking custom black Gucci fur lined Ugg boots as he stepped off an airplane in Australia. He signed autographs for fans who greeted him as he palled around Perth.

Michael Bublé says Canada needs to step up its airports. The singer arrived in Sweden and saw the airport proudly displayed all the famous people from the country. He says Canada needs to do the same, but admitted, “This is really a Petition to have a pic of my GIANT face greet every international traveller at the baggage claim, carousel 8, in #YVR and every other Canadian airport.”

Comedian Jennifer Saunders appeared to shade Madonna when talking about aging. The 64-year-old actress said on the special Kathy Burke: Growing Up, “I’m not fighting [aging] with all my might … When you start doing too much, where is it going to end? Madonna is all I have to say.”

And another actress talked about Madonna — Goldie Hawn. She told Variety disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein cheated both of them out of a film adaptation of the Broadway musical Chicago in the ’80s by making the characters younger than they were. “Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna,” she said. The film was eventually made in 2002, staring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Meghan Trainor supported Jamie Lee Curtis‘ call for singers to put on matinee concerts. The actress petitioned artists to do shows around noon so she can “be home and in bed by 7:30.” Meghan, who has a 1-year-old child, commented on the post, “I agree.”