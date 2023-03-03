AD
Rev Rock Report

Musician David Lindley, known for his work with Jackson Browne, dies at 78

todayMarch 3, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Musician and songwriter David Lindley, who worked with such artists as Jackson Browne and Bob Dylan, passed away Friday at the age of 78, California’s Claremont Courier reports.

A musician who played dozens of string instruments, Lindley is best known for his work with Browne and was featured on such classics as “The Pretender,” “Running on Empty” and “The Load Out/Stay.” 

In addition to his work as a session musician on music from artists like Dylan, Rod Stewart, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt, Lindley released several solo records, with his most recent release being 2008’s Big Twang. His highest charting single was with his band El Rayo X in 1981 on a cover of “Mercury Blues,” which went to 34 on the Billboard charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

