AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Chase Matthew’s Opry debut + Terri Clark to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Up-and-comer Chase Matthew made his Grand Ole Opry debut Wednesday, March 14. One of Warner Music Nashville’s newest artists, Chase performed his songs “Born for This” and “County Line.”

Country music’s Little Big TownLady A and LeAnn Rimes join the lineup of artists honoring the Beach Boys in the upcoming CBS television special, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys. The two-hour tribute will also feature performances from John LegendBrandi CarlileNorah Jones and others. The special airs on April 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Terri Clark will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this May. “What can I say? Such an honor to be representing country music as one of the next inductees into the #CanadianMusicHallOfFame. I know my Mom is smiling today. Thanks to everyone who has been there supporting me along the way. And I ain’t finished yet!” Terri shared on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

roger-waters-threatening-to-sue-over-canceled-germany-shows
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters threatening to sue over canceled Germany shows

Justin Berl/Getty Images As previously reported, Roger Waters’ May 28 show in Frankfurt, Germany, was canceled by the local city council, which called Waters out for allegedly being “one of the world's most well-known antisemites” and noted his support for boycotting Israel.  In a statement to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the Pink Floyd star’s management in London says he plans to take action, and has “directed his attorneys to immediately take all necessary steps to overturn […]

todayMarch 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%